Beverly Hills California Based "Sustainability" Proponents "Mike Garcia" and "Naomi Howison" Announce Japanese American Educational Campaign to Expand Natural Xocai Products Into Kawasaki, Kakogawa and Toyama Japan with "MXI Corp" Earner Adam Green

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- As a young boy, EnviroscapeLA Founder Mike Garcia developed a fascination with nature which guided him to graduate college in the field of Environmental Horticulture. After his formal education, Mike went on to found EnviroscapeLA, a sustainable landscape construction firm specializing in green solutions in the landscape and building Japanese Koi ponds. EnviroscapeLA's work has been featured in numerous magazines and television shows and has been the recipient of local, state, national and international awards. One of the benefits of a peaceful and serene landscape and Japanese Koi pond is the peace and tranquility these exude to the soul. Many with health challenges have found that can be labeled "Healing Gardens". It was this aspect which prompted Mike Garcia to pursue creating the environments and circumstances which can result in a healing environment. A healing environment helps us when we face the stresses of life and especially when our health is not optimal. The healing garden is part of a program to help us find our way to wholeness. The other part of the equation is a great diet loaded with foods rich in high-antioxidants. This is what led Mike to discover Xocai Healthy Chocolate. As the world's first healthy chocolate and the world's proven highest anti-oxidant food, Xocai is the leader in green and socially responsible practices, such as the exclusion of harmful GMO's and 100% ethically traded cacao purchased from small, family-owned and operated farms on Ivory Coast. With Xocai, Sustainability has successfully teamed up with great taste and Health.



Sustainability and the Food Chain: Sustainability is a word that has become very popular in the past 3 years. What is Sustainability? In a nutshell, Sustainability is living today without borrowing from tomorrow. There were many promises made at the beginning of the industrial revolution, that through science and industry, the world would be a better place for all and that the plagues of starvation and disease would significantly decrease. It all made so much sense back then. Fast forward a hundred years later and we find that the solutions to problems of the past have created their own set of problems. Today's fast paced world is rife with stress, anxiety and health problems. Everyone has read the statistics on obesity and heart disease in our modern world and the truth is, these modern plagues are only getting worse. Yet, the majority of problems are rooted in society not taking responsibility for its actions.



ABOUT US

EnviroscapeLA, a sustainable landscape construction firm specializing in green solutions in the landscape and building Japanese Koi ponds. EnviroscapeLA's work has been featured in numerous magazines and television shows and has been the recipient of local, state, national and international awards.



www.mg.myxocai.com

310-503-9100