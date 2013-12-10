Beverly Hills Colonoscopy Doctor Offers Advanced Colonoscopy Procedure

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Anyone due to get a colonoscopy needs to know that there are more options than just a traditional colonoscopy available to them. In fact, a revolutionary new and advanced colonoscopy procedure called the Third Eye Colonoscopy has actually been proven to be even more effective at detecting colon polyps and abnormalities than a the traditional screening exam. Because it is relatively new, few doctors in the Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Santa Monica areas offer the Third Eye Colonoscopy. One gastroenterologist in the area who does offer it is Dr. Peyton Berookim, MD, FACG, a double-board certified gastroenterologist with a proven record of providing high-quality, compassionate health care to his patients.



For those unfamiliar with the Third Eye Colonoscopy, it differs from a traditional colonoscopy in that it has an additional camera that offers a backwards view of the colon. This allows a trained GI specialist, such as Dr. Berookim, to detect and remove potentially pre-cancerous polyps that are hidden behind the folds of the colon wall, which a traditional colonoscopy could potentially miss. Studies have actually born out how a Third Eye Colonoscopy can be more effective than the traditional one, resulting in a 23% increase in the detection of pre-cancerous.



What’s more, the Third Eye Colonoscopy is an outpatient procedure that—like a regular colonoscopy—is performed while the patient is under general anesthesia. Patients should feel no pain or discomfort during the exam, and the amount of time it takes to get an advanced Third Eye Colonoscopy is roughly the same as the traditional procedure.



Patients looking for a caring, compassionate, and highly trained gastroenterologist in the Beverly Hills area should look no further than Dr. Berookim for their colonoscopy needs. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call Dr. Berookim today at 310-271-1122.



Website: http://www.colonoscopy-beverlyhills.com/what-is-colonoscopy/



http://www.colonoscopy-beverlyhills.com/3rd-eye-colonoscopy/



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Contact: 310-271-1122

150 N Robertson Blvd, Suite 204

Beverly Hills, CA 90211