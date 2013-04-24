Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Fact, colonoscopies can find and prevent tumors or polyps that might develop into colon cancer. It’s no wonder why you hear doctors recommending them all the time. Getting a routine colonoscopy can help save your life. In addition to locating issues that already exist, colonoscopy can potentially be a preventative technique that can be effective in preventing, diagnosing and treating colon cancer. What else can a colonoscopy do? A colonoscopy can be used to examine the cause of blood in the stool, abdominal pain, diarrhea, a change in bowel habits or other abnormality. How often should a healthy person get a colonoscopy? People who have no increased risk for colon cancer should have their first colonoscopy at age 50 and again every 10 years. Colonoscopy is both diagnostic and therapeutic and actually effectively prevents colon cancer. Colon cancer is very treatable if found early, which is why getting screened is very important.



When you need state-of-the-art gastrointestinal diagnosis and treatment, depend on double board-certified gastroenterologist Peyton P. Berookim, MD, for today’s latest diagnostic and treatment methods. Dr. Berookim will treat you with kindness, understanding and compassion. Contact the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California to request an appointment.



Some people may need a colonoscopy even if it isn’t their scheduled time. Here are a few things to look out for. Look out for blood in the stool, it might appear as bright red, black or very dark. Have there been changes in bowel habits. Are you suffering from diarrhea or constipation? Have you noticed narrowed stools? They appear as about the thickness of a pencil. Are you experiencing unexplained anemia? Have you been suffering from Rectal bleeding? Is Unintentional weight loss occurring? Continuing fatigue can also be a symptom of something wrong in your gastrointestinal tract. These and other symptoms can be signs of the early stages of colon cancer. As a person gets older, their risk increases.



If you schedule a colonoscopy and a polyp is found, the doctor will remove it. Polyps are growths that can turn into cancer and cause rectal bleeding if left untreated. Polyps are removed by inserting a wire loop through the colonoscope and severing the polyp. No pain is involved in this process. Removing polyps is an important process because it helps to prevent and even cure colon cancer. Ensuring that your digestive health is the number one priority.



In short, it is very important for all people to engage in routine colonoscopies to guarantee that there are not at risk for colon cancer. Finding a doctor to trust is also important. There are many gastroenterologists out there. Make sure the one you choose is board certified and accredited. Dr. Berookim of the Gastroenterologist Institute of Southern California is knowledgeable, friendly, and truly caring when it comes to his patients and their health. Check out his reviews on Yelp, visit his website, or contact his office to schedule a consultation today. Don’t wait another moment to kickstart your road to better health.



Website: http://www.gidoctor.com/



Author: http://websitegrowth.com



Contact: 310-271-1122

9735 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 421

Beverly Hills, CA 90212



Key Words: Colonoscopy Beverly Hills, colonoscopy Los Angeles, GI doctor Los Angeles, colon cancer screening Los Angeles, colon cancer screening Beverly Hills