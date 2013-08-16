Beverly Hills Notaries Earns Great Reviews for Fast and Easy Notary Services

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Beverly Hills, CA: Beverly Hills Notaries is one of the oldest and most experienced Notary service providers in Los Angeles County. They have been in business for over 10 years, providing professional Notary public, loan signing, Apostille, Authentication and Embassy Legalization service, in addition to various other services in the prestigious 90210 city of Beverly Hills. There are many Notary service providers in and around Beverly Hills without a physical office or necessary experience to aid customers with their basic Notary needs, which will result in incorrect notarization and delay the processing of your documents. Beverly Hills Notaries is one of the few notaries with an actual office location in Beverly Hills and can provide Professional Notary and related services in one convenient place. Some of their professional services include:



- Mobile and Walk in Notary Service.

- Mobile and Walk in Real Estate Loan Document Signing service.

- Nationwide Loan Signing Service.

- Apostille and Authentication Service.

- Embassy Legalization in Los Angeles and Washington DC.

- Live Scan Fingerprinting and Ink Card Finger printing (DOJ and FBI approved)

- Retrieval of certified copies of Court document from various courts in Los Angeles County.

- Certified Translations Service in All Languages.

- Passport Photos.



They can also provide house calls to customer’s home or office as a mobile Notary in the 90210 area. Beverly Hills Notary offers the best California Apostille and Authentication service by processing documents through the California Secretary of State for Notary signatures on documents to be used outside of the United States of America.



“We love Beverly Hills Notaries because they provide so many services under one roof. We don’t have to run from one place to another. An added bonus is that they also come to our home or office and provide all their services at our door step which is very convenient, especially when we are working on a busy schedule. Good customer service, prompt and trust worthy, they are the best Notary Service in Beverly Hills” – Andrew. K, LA



Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, near the Courthouse and City Hall, Beverly Hills Notaries is reputed for offering flawless, reliable and professional 24/7 Beverly Hills Notary Public and many other services, thus becoming one of the Best Notary Services in Beverly Hills.



For more information visit their website at www.BeverlyHillsNotaries.com



About Beverly Hills Notaries

Beverly Hills Notaries specialize in all kinds of Notarization including Affidavits, Acknowledgments, Power of Attorney, Trust Documents, Escrow Documents, Grant Deeds, Quit Claim Deeds and complete loan documents. They also provide Apostille, Embassy Legalization and Translation service for documents used internationally. Completed documents can be delivered overnight via FED-EX, UPS or Courier Service.



For Media Contact:

Barry Costanian

310-499-5905

info@beverlyhillsnotaries.com

www.BeverlyHillsNotaries.com



Social Media Contact:

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