Beverly Hills Psychic Says Love Spells Are Fake

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Long time love psychic and a common name heard in the Hollywood celebrity psychic scene, is Christopher Golden. Recently he revealed that "Love spells do not work. Period. They are based on superstition and wishful thinking." He added that, “Just because something is popular doesn’t mean it’s a good idea or that it works”.



The veteran celeb psychic went on to reveal that, "Probably 90 percent of the online psychic websites, which promise to reunite lovers, are nothing but gypsy scams. They will promise you the moon but do not deliver. Instead these increasingly popular, cyber predators keeping coming back, demanding more money. They will tell you that the money is needed for supplies, or that there is a hex on you which need to be removed immediately. And this is really a shame, because this sort of muddies the water for anyone who is a real authentic psychic, trying to help people. More importantly, it hurts people who are already hurting."



According to Golden, "Most of the time, when a person wants to reunite with their ex, the fact is that it's over. You simply have to move on. A professional intuitive must be willing to break the bad news, for the good of their client – even if it’s not what someone wants to hear."



Says the longtime love psychic, "Psychic ability is something you either have or you don't. But even the best psychic is not a miracle worker. There are things that can be done, along the lines of psychic healing, to reunite lovers, but only under certain circumstances. If two people do not still love each other, usually there is nothing that can be done."



According to the Beverly Hills Psychic, “Everything physical has a non-physical component. That’s what the field of metaphysics is about. However, simply lighting candles, waving sage or thinking positively is not going to break another person’s free will. And anyone who says otherwise is simply preying on people’s vulnerabilities. If a so-called psychic tells you something which sounds too good to be true, then it probably is”.



