Beverly Hills Rhinoplasty Specialist Holds a Facebook Contest, Offers Free Nosejob to Winner

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Social media is one of the hottest topics discussed in any plastic surgery conference. Many cosmetic doctors are expressing an overwhelming desire to participate in the social media frenzy. However, it is unclear if a private and sensitive subject such as plastic surgery will be well received by social media fans. Dr. Payman Simoni, one of Beverly Hills top plastic surgeons, has decided take on the task of examining this subject. As a rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Simoni is using Facebook to hold a before and after picture contest, and will offer a free nose job to the winner.



Social media has changed how we judge and look at ourselves physically and emotionally. "An increasing number of my patients are expressing that they have become more aware of their facial flaws while choosing their profile pictures,” Dr Simoni explains.



As social media becomes the mainstream communication tool, people share more private information other than their pictures. Sensitive private information has become more public for social media participants.



Despite the increasing acceptance of plastic surgery as a cultural and social norm, it is still viewed as a private and sensitive issue. Yet more plastic surgeons are now creating fan pages. Many cosmetic enhancement providers are hoping that their active presence in the social media world could help popularize their services among potential clients. Their success completely relies on the willingness of individuals to openly discuss their cosmetic surgery experience or desires. The million dollar question still remains are people as willing to “check in” with their plastic surgeon as they are with their favorite restaurants.



A frequent media go-to plastic surgeon, Dr. Simoni, has decided to put this question to the test in an interesting way. Potential contestants would ask their Facebook friends to vote if they should undergo rhinoplasty. Dr. Simoni is taking advantage of the most sophisticated and exciting computer imaging to show the predicted after results in 3D. The computer generated before and after pictures would get posted on Facebook and the contestant who receives more peer approval by getting the most "likes" would receive a free nose job.



The winner will get her/his surgical and post surgical progress videotaped. That will allow friends to share the experience of undergoing rhinoplasty online. The final before after reveal will get posted at the end.