Beverly Hills Salon Plans Makeover Mayhem

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- The Salon Off Third is a boutique-styled salon known for it's privacy and is notorious for spotting celebrities on any given day. Hidden in the nook of the city, Eytan Ben lives out his passion for styling hair and beautifying his patrons. His full service salon boasts the image of cutting edge fashion and it is not uncommon to be listening of the trendy tunes, including electronic music. No matter the age or gender, Eytan has a way of creating a luxurious Beverly Hills salon experience.



The Salon has begun a new trend in providing specials that are accompanied by a mud masque or relaxing skin treatment. This effort follows the hugely successful reception of the skin care line, Seacret. Seacret made it's debut at the Salon in what was called "An Age Defying Evening", where guests and customers were invited to kick back and try some of the skin cares industries leading products-specifically the "Recover Mask" which was removing wrinkles within 15 minutes!



The buzz to try these products has continued and soon may rival hair related services. It was an easy decision to incorporate these products into the everyday use and treatments for regular clients. Now, you can get just about any service with some sort of skin care treatment attached.



Although the skin care line has not been officially added to the website and pricelist, Eytan says “It has added value to all of my services. My clients seem much more excited and for a while I thought it was because I was doing my hair differently! But they are actually getting some results from their skin!” There hasn’t been a single Beverly Hills Salon that offers this particular line, so right now it’s a commodity.



Be sure to attend the next Age Defying Evening: “Make Over Mayhem” on July 20, 2013 where the Salon Off Third hosts with wine, cheese and some in house demo's of what the beauty industry is all about.



