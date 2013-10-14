Bevlan Expands One-Stop Showroom in Lancashire

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Bevlan’s display facility is a huge 10,000 square feet establishment in a highly accessible urban community. Bestselling design samples are readily available for tours and corporate inquiries. Innovative and award-winning designs await those who are interested in changing their business interior designs or those who are still in the business planning stage.



All clients will be given free CAD design services, as well as full assistance in developing a comprehensive planning in maximizing space and existing facilities. Bevlan’s team of expert interior designers will also provide a 360° design consultation. Purchased items are guaranteed to come with quality installation within just a few days.



The full office planning service of Bevlan ensures proper handling not only of furniture arrangement but of floor to ceiling designing. Ideal business areas to undergo such service are interview rooms, meeting and board rooms, floor offices, reception areas, huddle rooms and classrooms.



Bevlan’s collections of office furniture exude stylish formality in modern and spatially-enhanced settings. Businesses are encouraged to try its office desks in four types: executive, system, contract and contemporary. All desks can be finished according to company preference and over-all interior design. Bevlan’s partitioning systems are also being promoted for businesses with smaller floor areas that need space maximization.



Aside from corporate offices, bars and restaurants are also being invited to check out the company’s range of chairs and lifestyle tables. The bistro chair collections are ultra-modern. Materials can be wood, aluminum, metal and hard plastic.



For more information, visit Bevlan’s showroom in Lancashire, England or call 01254 876666. Emailed inquired at info@bevlan.com will also be entertained.