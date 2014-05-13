Bevlan Reveals Office Furniture Sales Improvement

Rishton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- A leading supplier of office interiors and furniture believes that the sales of office furniture will eventually pick up this year after sluggish growth in the past three years.



Bevlan, a leading name in office planning and furniture, says that it projects the UK business furniture sector to post modest growth this year ever since its general decline at the onset of the new millennium. In 2012, the sector reached sales of £650 million, a steady increase from the £645 million recorded in the previous year and the £635 million in 2010.



The company believes that the improving economy will cause the increase in the sales of business furniture as more firms will set-up offices in the country. This in turn will lead to an upsurge in the sales of furniture like desks, chairs, cabinets, and other miscellaneous products.



Bevlan also cites that a growing number of home-based businesses will be buying tradition office equipment as online enterprises continue to flourish. Home-based businesses rely on laptop computers, tablets and Wi-Fi connection to operate, yet would still need a designated work station in order to become more productive. Bevlan believes that these online entrepreneurs will contribute to the increase in sales of business interiors and furniture.



In 2012, a similar surge in the number of office furniture sold was observed during the London Olympics as many workers and their employers opted for a telecommuting arrangement. This was in response to the difficulty in commuting brought about by the increased number of visitors during the games.



About Bevlan

Bevlan has been providing workspace solutions since 1984. It is based in Lancashire and covers the North West. It provides a wide range of superior quality business furniture like desks, chairs, and cabinets. It also offers office furniture suited for boardrooms, meeting rooms and receptions.



Contact Details

Kiera Kennedy 14 Friar Street

CLENCHWARTON

PE34 2TU