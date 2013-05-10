Beware of Alternative Cancer Treatment Black Salve

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Authorities in Australia today made Black Salve known to the public, but in very bad light. Supposedly an alternative cancer treatment , Black Salve is being marketed as a remedy for the particular disease. Currently, authorities have brought out a warning about the product. The Health Department has stated that Black Salve is exceedingly harmful and it was proven to not contain any sort of health benefit.



Departmental investigation was successful in uncovering retailers selling the product in Perth. They were claiming it can be used as cancer treatment to interested customers. Black Salve has strong substances regulated under Western Australia poison laws. The chemicals the salve contains are extremely corrosive and it can injure skin layers and concealed tissue, which can end up in scarring.



Public health executive director Tarun Weeramanthri commented that the salve is being advertised online as a termite repellent but marketed as an alternative cancer treatment. He also added that using it as a salve or ointment consistently for extended periods of time can ruin the skin and it can end up in ulcerations. Terry Slevin from The Cancer Council says there are no hard medical evidence available proving Black Salve works as a substitute treatment for cancer. People who used the salve are advised to stop and see their physician as soon as possible.



Alternative cancer treatment centers like New Hope Medical Center are always concerned with news related to cancer alternative treatments . Individuals are eager to profit from deceitful cancer remedies and pushing severely harmful products like the Black Salve is not only illegal, it can also put people in danger and even death. Modern technology is still on the hunt for a medicine that can target a variety of diseases in one blow, and fraudulent products like the Black Salve often bring genuine and well-researched alternative cancer treatments bad publicity.



Trust institutions and alternative cancer solutions experts to give you solid advice when it comes to cancer treatments and procedures. New Hope Medical Center from Arizona brings forward tireless efforts as well to provide healing, comfort and security to cancer patients who are into alternative cancer treatments. The clinic specializes in conjoining the benefits of science and holistic methods to alleviate the distress caused by cancer. New Hope Unlimited’s method to eliminate cancerous cells is touted as one of the most comprehensive in the entire nation. The center concentrates on safe cancer treatments that strengthen the immune system to get the body back on track. Lastly, New Hope Medical Center's treatments and procedures were borne from years and years of arduous research. These are alternative cancer treatments you can trust, to prolong and alleviate symptoms of even the deadliest among cancers.



To get more information about New Hope Unlimited, visit their official site on http://www.newhopemedicalcenter.com



About New Hope Unlimited

New Hope Unlimited is comprised of a team of medical and scientific professionals that collectively have over 100 years of experience in cancer research and treatment. The New Hope Medical Team and their consultants are dedicated to the comprehensive treatment of chronic degenerative diseases and immune disorders integrating alternative, complementary treatment methods.



New Hope Unlimited’s Doctors have successfully treated Cancer for the last 12 years using unique non-invasive Alternative Cancer Treatment Options.



Phone:866-524-4673

Address:

8912 E. Pinnacle Peak Road Suite F9-526

Scottsdale, Arizona, 85255

United States