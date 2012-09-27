Beware of Scams Say Legit London Agency Fusion Management

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Legit talent agents, often refered to as "10 percenters" help performers find work. Usually casting directors, go to these talent agencies to find the performers they need for all kinds of work including films and commercials.



The agent or management company as they are often called then gets a cut from performers fee, it is common for a talent agent to earn 10% for finding the work.



But due to the competitive nature of the film, modelling and dancing industries and the fact that fees can be charged to performers under UK Law some scam and illegitimate agencies have been set up.



For details of fees that can be charged, see the below excerpt:



"Employment agencies can charge you a fee when looking for entertainment or modelling work under two circumstances: Commission or fees from earnings for work the agency found for you. A fee for including your details in a publication or on a website,(not allowed if you are looking for work as a photographic or fashion model).



An agency can only deduct sums from your earnings for work the agency found for you provided that they have set out the details of the fee and services in writing.



To read more about this law click here.



Quite simply, if a company is charging a fee for anything other than the above they could be a scam and Fusion management would advise you to avoid them.



Fusion said "Some companies charge a fee for inclusion in a publication or on a website, then never get you any work. Fusion work with the biggest and best entertainment database in the country ‘SPOTLIGHT’ www.spotlight.com. Fusion receive castings daily via spotlight for commercial models, actors, presenters and dancers from the age of 5 upwards.



Fusion also have private daily casting service where if successful you can receive castings within modelling, acting, dance and presenting on a daily basis. For more information please visit www.spotlight.com or call Fusion at their offices regarding the private casting service." To learn more about Fusion and see the work the have recently found for their clients visit http://www.fusionfame.com/ or the company's Facebook profile.