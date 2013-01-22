Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to Hold 5K Benefit Race

Morristown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, a leading Morristown auto dealer, will be holding a 5K run to benefit the Alliance for a Living Ocean and the fire departments of Long Beach Island. The event is scheduled for February 16, 2013.



Long Beach Island suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Sandy. Many homes were destroyed, and the community was literally cut in two. The race was originally scheduled some months ago, but the severity of the damage from Sandy precluded that. The run, now rescheduled, will benefit two organizations that have done so much to help Long Beach Island: the Alliance for a Living Ocean and the fire departments of LBI. A company spokesman recently said, “We want this event to reflect the community, its solidarity, and the contributions these organizations have made to Long Beach Island’s recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Sandy.”



Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram encourages participation in this event, both by runners and sponsors. The theme of the race is, “We Love LBI!” and Beyer hopes that local people will turn out and support this event, to show their solidarity with the community and their backing of these fine organizations. Beyer is also looking for sponsors who might be able to offer financial backing and/or prizes such as gift certificates. These organizations have done so much for LBI and its residents that it seems very appropriate to dedicate this year’s 5K run to supporting them. All proceeds will go to ALO and the LBI fire departments.



If you want to sign up, or if you’d like to be a sponsor, go to http://dqtridu.com/alo.htm to do so online. You can also email lbirelief5k@gmail.com to obtain a sponsorship form.



