Beyond a Word Go Global with Distribution of Personalised Commemorative Artwork

Artwork in the home was once the preserve of the elite, but with high quality print reproductions, the practice became widespread. Now, with digital image design more accessible than ever, more and more people are looking to have customised, original artwork to decorate their homes. Beyond a Word offers dazzling image and typography prints, and thanks to the power of the internet, now offers them to a global audience, with a focus on commemorating special occasions.



The site offers personalised art which combines photos and words in a stylish manner on quality canvas, creating a colourful block which will brighten a room with happy memories from birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, christenings and any manner of occasion.



The prints make great wedding gift ideas, and can use the original wedding photography along with words from the vows, speeches or new text to commemorate the feeling of the day. Equally, the same discipline can be employed for those who simply want to remind themselves of their most important philosophies or house rules with a chic design.



The company offers free postage to America and the UK as well as within their native Australia, and with more than 16 distinct styles to choose from, it is certain that individuals will be able to create something entirely original to suit any occasion or tastes.



A spokesperson for Beyond A Word explained, “They say a picture says a thousand words, but nothing can match the profound effect of artfully chosen juxtapositions between words and pictures. In its most basic form, we’ve seen this happen in image macros, humorous lolcats and motivational posters used in offices. But this combination has evolved beyond that to an elegance all of its own, and we use this art form to commemorate the most unique and significant events in a person’s life. From weddings and anniversaries to birthdays, christenings and even Christmas presents, we have created bespoke artworks for any occasion that last a lifetime.”



About Beyond A Word

Beyond A Word is the home of personalized art. Based out of Australia, this company specializes in creating quality bespoke art for a wide range of occasions, from weddings to birthdays. They deliver all over the world with free delivery to Australia, UK and the USA. Every order receives unlimited proofs and revisions of the customized art until the customer is 100% happy with the art design. For more information, please visit: http://www.beyondaword.com.au/