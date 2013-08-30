Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Beyond Cloud Computing: Mobile Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce in the Cloud", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Cloud computing is one of the hottest segments in information technology today along with mobile and wireless. Today, the number of smartphones in the US exceeds the number of laptops, tablets are enjoying significant growth, and just about every employee has one, two or even three mobile devices. Enterprise IT now has to deal with the additional responsibility of serving customers who use their mobile products to interact with the organization.
Cloud is moving beyond computing and storage and into an entirely new realm of communications, applications, content and applications. Evidence of this evolution ranges from common examples, such as Google Voice for Cloud-based communications, to less common examples such as Cloud-based payments solutions within the mobile commerce arena.
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This research evaluates companies, solutions, opportunities, and the future market for Cloud-based communications, applications, content, and commerce. This report is must reading for anyone looking beyond computing alone, back-up/synchronization, and/or hosting for new revenue opportunities in Cloud-based services.
Target Audience:
- Cloud infrastructure and service providers
- Network operators (fixed and wireless/mobile)
- Network infrastructure and datacenter providers
- Network integrators and professional services providers
- Communications, applications, content, and commerce VAS providers
Report Benefits:
- Forecasts for cloud-based services
- Understand each cloud solution type
- Identify opportunities for cloud services beyond computing
- Identify opportunities for cloud services for small and medium businesses (SMB)
- Learn about the interest and willingness to pay for consumer personal cloud services
- Identify industry developments, trends, and the future potential for cloud based services
- Understand opportunities for Cloud-based communications, applications, content, and commerce
- Understand business models and market potential for all major cloud based hosting of infrastructure and services
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