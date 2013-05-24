'Beyond the Cheers Moment' Year Anniversary

Aylmer, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Dave Ferguson, radio show host, producer, and blogger, has just celebrated his one year anniversary for his one-minute 'Beyond The Cheers Moment' sports feature.



'Beyond the Cheers Moment' is an abbreviated portion of the his show 'Beyond the Cheers' that is available to stations nationwide. It is a one-minute segment that discusses sports news and highlights. Also covered are the fundamentals that make professional and amateur sports both competitive and entertaining.



Dave Ferguson's national radio show 'Beyond the Cheers Moment' has now been successfully playing for one year. It has successfully discussed sports events and topics that stretch far beyond the cheers.



The 'Beyond the Cheers Moment' is available for free to any station that wishes to include it in their programming. To learn more about 'Beyond the Cheers' and 'Beyond the Cheers Moment' visit http://www.beyondthecheers.com.



About Dave Ferguson

He is a radio show host, producer, and blogger. He is a sports fundamentalist, team coach, boomer athlete, and observer. Dave Ferguson is also a community mentor, volunteer board member, and trainer. He is the host and producer of the popular weekly sports radio show: Beyond the Cheers.



For Moe information visit: http://www.beyondthecheers.com



