Beyond the Eyes: New Young Adult Book Series Tells Story of Good Versus Evil

Book one in the series boasts a compelling plot.



Synopsis:



Paige knows evil exists in this world, but she never imagined it would want something from her.



After a ghostly voice whispers a haunting message to seventeen-year-old Paige Reed, Paige’s life takes a nightmarish turn. Unwilling to tell her friends about the supernatural occurrences happening in her life, Paige feels more alone than ever–until she meets Nathan Caswell.



Nathan is not only hot, but seems to peer into Paige’s soul, evoking a magnetic energy between them that cannot be denied. But he’s no ordinary guy. He tracks dark spirits and becomes alarmed when they set their sights on Paige.



And then there are the two power-hungry dark spirits who believe Paige can find King Solomon’s magical ring for them, because when her father was alive, he was close to finding it. If Paige doesn’t comply with their demands, they’ll kill her.



Paige is forced to dig deep into her father’s past and unearths shocking secrets about him and his bloodline. With the past and present colliding, Paige is only sure about two things in her life: she needs to outwit the dark spirits to stay alive, and she’s completely and helplessly in love with Nathan.



As the author explains, her books throw light on some of life’s darker mysteries.



“Have you ever wondered why some people are vicious? Have you ever wondered if they had a soul? What if they were soulless and malevolent entities were able to possess them? Seventeen-year-old Paige Reed discovers the answer to those questions and more,” says Ford.



She continues, “This story is packed full with everything: romance, love triangle, horror, friendship, heartache, suspense and mystery. It also shows Paige having to deal with her emotional baggage that's been weighing on her heart since her father died when she was four. But she has to in order to move onto the next phase in her life.”



Since its launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



“A thrilling, wholly satisfying first book to a new young adult series. It will keep you wanting more,” says Valentina Cano, of Carabosse’s Library.



Another reader, Charles Land, was equally as impressed. He wrote, “Beyond the Eyes is haunting yet passionate. This breakout novel is quick and hip, a saucy must-read.”



In all, the novel and its series offer an insightful foray into a world that many will never experience first-hand.



Beyond the Eyes, published by Rebekkah Ford, is available now from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and SmashWords.



For more information, please visit the author’s official website: http://themusingwriter.blogspot.com



About the Author: Rebekkah Ford

Rebekkah Ford grew up in a family that dealt with the paranormal. Her parents’ Charles and Geri Wilhelm were the Directors of the UFO Investigators League in Fairfield, Ohio, back in the 1970s. They also investigated ghost hauntings and Bigfoot sightings in addition to UFO’s.



Growing up in this type of environment and having the passion for writing is what drove Rebekkah at an early age to write stories dealing with the paranormal. At one point in her life, she thought she wanted to be a journalist, and although she enjoyed writing articles, she quickly discovered her real passion was writing fiction.



Her fascination with the paranormal is what led her to write the Beyond the Eyes series.