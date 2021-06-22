"Beyond the Mouth" Publishing Marks Success for Holistic Dentistry

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2021 -- "Beyond the Mouth" notes the cohabitation of traditional and holistic options, providing detail on multiple resources to help with certain issues. The emphasis is that the body should be looked at as a whole system that operates on balance - oral health being a crucial piece of that system.



Dr. Ana Maria Goldfischer is a dental and medical practitioner who seeks to give options that make space for growth within the dental industry. Based in London, UK, she works to promote healthy lifestyle choices, which promoted the topic of her new book. Her travels across the globe allowed her to understand how much environmentalism is vital to preserving our future, including reducing our carbon footprint. After a trip to Hawaii and California, two areas that have incorporated holistic dentistry into their everyday dental practices, she was inspired to publish this book, specifically so that the dental community could positively impact patients and practitioners.



Dr. Theodore Herrmann, DMD, Miami dentist, has been practicing dentistry in South Florida for over 30 years. Through founding Assure a Smile, his team is able to provide holistic dental care to help you enjoy a healthier life with proper nutrition, diet, and safe care. Dr. Herrmann is also an Invisalign dentist in Miami. Visit Assure a Smile online for more information on using holistic approaches for better oral health.