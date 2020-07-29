BeyondaWord.com Launches Their New Global Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- Finding unique and alluring art for any situation can be difficult. This is especially the case if one is purchasing online. However, certain websites have streamlined the experience for their customers, while also providing high quality and low prices. One such option is BeyondaWord.com. They are an art provider that specializes in personalized word art gifts for all occasions.



The website launched 5 years ago and has been catering to their customers in Australia. Over the course of half a decade, they have built a strong following of fans and loyal customers who now rely on their work. Beyond a Word offer enormous selection of custom word art gifts catering for every occasion from Father's Day to valentines and a whole lot more. Each of their works is hand designed to meet the needs of their clients and provide a stunning final product. BeyondaWord.com has been the primary gift provider for many of their clients and customers over the last few years. This is because their art pieces are considered to be the perfect choice for any event, whether one is celebrating a wedding, birthday or anniversary.



As a result of their steady growth, BeyondaWord.com has recently announced that they will be expanding their services, and will now accommodate global orders.



Their new website is set to offer nine currencies and will deliver to over 40 countries worldwide. The company believes that this is a big step forward in the right direction for them. The allure and charm that their work has had on their Australian fans is something they hope to continue as they provide to a global audience. Despite the expansion, BeyondaWord.com believes they will continue to provide on the same high quality and standards that their work has always been known for.



About Beyond a Word

Beyond a Word is Australia's premier online website to purchase unique and personalised wall art pictures and gifts. They specialize in distinct typographic word art that comes in an abundance of unique styles and colors. Through their vibrant selection, they have assisted countless customers in finding the perfect gift for their loved ones.



As a result of Beyond a Word's success over the past five years, they have now decided to expand their services globally. Launching a new global website, they will now be accommodating orders from over 40 countries worldwide. In addition to this, they support 9 currencies. This latest expansion is their first step in making sure that their unique art pieces are shared throughout the world. For more information: www.beyondaword.com