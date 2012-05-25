BF&D Lawyers Launch Website to Offer Residents Specialist Legal Advice

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- The shear number of personal injury claims has been on the rise over the past decade, as individuals have grown to understand to a far greater extent their rights and the responsibilities of companies, institutions and governments concerning the public and professional health and safety.



Equally, bankruptcy has been on the increase throughout the duration of the global economic recession, and growth rates show little sign of recovering to pre-2006 levels. With this upturn, the demand by individuals for legal services in these fields has skyrocketed.



Baca, Findlay, & Dziak is a law firm in Albuquerque specializing in bankruptcy and business law, as well personal injury claims. They have established themselves independently to deal with these and other key legal issues on behalf of the people of Albuquerque, to make sure they get the legal representation and protection they are entitled to, at reasonable prices. Their website has just launched to establish their presence on the World Wide Web and ensure anyone looking for an Albuquerque Personal Injury Lawyer or an Albuquerque Bankruptcy Attorney online can find them quickly and easily.



The website features a home page offering a menu with all the most important information users will need, including a thorough description of the company, its practice areas and expertises, profiles of their key attorneys, and contact details including email, postal address and phone number.



The site also hosts a number of high quality, content rich articles written by lawyers from the BF&D team, including FAQs on issues like estate planning and bankruptcy in New Mexico, as well as editorials on unsecured vs. secured Debts, key issues to consider when purchasing a business and other useful topics.



Of their recent focus on personal injury and bankruptcy claims, their spokesman said this, “We have a broad area of expertise and our combined background covers most areas of the law. We’re currently taking on personal injury claims and bankruptcy cases, as more people more than ever seem to be needing legal advice and counsel to litigate these matters. If you’ve had an injury or you’re facing bankruptcy, we’ll offer you a free telephone consultation to discuss your options and the best way to move forward.”



About BF&D Lawyers

