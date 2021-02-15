BFIT Is One of the Best B.A. Mass Communication Colleges in Dehradun

Dehradun, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2021 -- BFIT – Baba Farid Institute of Technology – has a reputation for providing academic excellence. Nestled at a convenient location at Chakrata Road, Dehradun, India, it is one of the most prestigious and oldest educational institutions. Students from all over the country and world come to BFIT, as they are provided with a friendly and welcoming environment conducive for their studies. Students not only get opportunities to grow professionally but also become a better person in life. Regardless of the culture, religion or background, every student at BFIT gets a supportive study environment.



While offering insight into BFIT, the spokesperson during an interview stated, "BFIT is considered as one of the best institutions for various educational courses in Uttarakhand. Several reasons make us a popular and trustworthy choice for students, including our affiliations, dynamic culture and friendly environment that we maintain and comforting and supportive environment that we provide to students. BFIT offers diploma, UG, and PG courses in various fields, such as Food Technology, Geology, Biotechnology, Information Technology, Agriculture, Environmental Sciences, Arts, Management Microbiology, Chemistry, Mass Communication, Forestry and Botany."



BFIT is recognized as one of the best mass communication colleges in Dehradun. Bachelor of Art (Honours) in Mass Communication or B.A. (Honours) Mass Communication is an undergraduate 3-year regular degree programme. Divided into 6 semesters, it covers the full range of human experience of media, including affect, behaviour and cognition in activities, events, theories and practices. The mass communication degree at BFIT teaches mass media to students, which covers journalism, advertisement and other forms of media or communication. Unlike mass communication degrees of the past that mainly focused on journalism, these degrees today deal with various other fields like news gathering and reporting, event management, public relations, film direction and production.



The spokesperson added, "Students interested in joining our institute can first read about BFIT advantages, which include the best college infrastructure, alumni support and subject matter experts, college fests and carnivals and periodic guest lecturers from industry experts. We also have dedicated clubs and associations for helping students explore their hobbies, a lush green campus in the lap of the Himalayas and special sports amenities for keeping students lively and fit."



Being one of the best M.A. in Economics colleges in India, BFIT receives many student applications each year. Masters of Arts in Economics or MA in Economics is a two-year postgraduate programme divided into four semesters. Students with this degree in hand can take up different jobs, including accountant, financial analyst, business analyst, investment banker and analyst, money manager, etc. For more information about this degree programme, students can either refer to the BFIT website or directly talk to someone at its administration office.



About BFIT

BFIT, one of the best educational institutions in Dehradun, India, offers a wide assortment of quality and reliable educational courses and degrees. Those who wish to enrol themselves for B.A. Hons. in Sociology at BFIT can contact this prestigious institution.



Contact Information:



Baba Farid Institute of Technology (BFIT)

Main campus: Chakrata Road, Suddhowala,

Dehradun, Uttarakhand – 248007, India

Phone: +91-7300900900/ +91-7300900909 / +91-7300900919 / +91-7300900929

Email: info@bfitdoon.com / admissionbfit@gmail.com

Website: https://bfitdoon.com/