BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) Investor Investigation over Certain Financial Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investigation on behalf of investors in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) was initiated over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors in connection with certain of BGC Partners financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) and currently hold those BGCP shares, may have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of BGC Partners. (NASDAQ BGCP) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements BGC Partners’ business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



BGC Partners, Inc. reported that is annual Revenue rose from $1.16billion in 2009 to $1.33billion in 2010 and its Net Income increased from $20.03million to $21.16million.



However, despite that shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (Public, NASDAQ:BGCP) rose from as low as $1.66 per share in March 09 to as high as $9.66 in April 2011, its shares fell before march 09 from over $12 per share in April 08 and since April 2011 BGCP stocks fell to recently under $5.50 per share.



