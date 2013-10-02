BHSC Looks Into Home Security Hidden Fees

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- BestHomeSecurityCompanys.com (BHSC) conducts extensive research in an effort to benefit home security customers. During this research process, the BHSC experts found that there are many home security companies that advertise a low monthly price, but do not convey the hidden fees associated with the full functionality of their products and services.



"Customers are always concerned with the price of a service, and these home security companies know that," Robert Siciliano, BHSC Director of Reviews, said. "They want the price of their product to be attractive, which is why we get hidden fees and conditions in this industry. Part of our job is to find out what these extra costs are and provide a clear financial picture for those who visit our site."



While a home security will advertise a "low monthly cost," very rarely will they include the costs associated with the set-up of the system or other requirements necessary for the system to function properly. For example, a home security system that tells customers their service is $29.99/month, but does not necessarily inform consumers of the lengthy contract or mandatory subscription to one of their TV, internet, or phone services.



"The monthly costs are often times misleading," Siciliano stated. "In reality, it is going to cost a customer more each month to keep their home security system running because they are required to have television, internet, or phone services associated with the provider, all of which come with their own monthly fee."



The service costs are not the only things initially "hidden" from the customer. There are terms and conditions a customer must comply with if they wish to have all access to all of the bells and whistles. For instance, there are companies that offer a home security system complete with remote usage, meaning you can control the system with a separate device. What they fail to mention, and list in the fine print, is that customers much have a compatible PC, smartphone, or tablet with access to the internet and/or email. In addition to having a compatible device, a customer will have to pay extra to use the remote feature, as it is not included in the advertised monthly price.



"Companies want to show customers how great a product is, which is why they advertise features that include using your cellphone to control your home security system," Siciliano explained. "What they fail to mention is that those features cost more to have."



BHSC believes that consumers have a right to know about these hidden fees and requirements before purchasing a home security system.



"Home security systems are in the business of making money, while we are in the business of providing consumers with the truth about their products and services," Siciliano said.



To read home security company reviews, go to the BHSC review site.