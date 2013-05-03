Bhutan BEST Travel Has Quickly Become Renowned as One of the Best and Most Professional Travel Companies Serving Bhutan

Changbangdu, Thimphu -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Since their business launch, Bhutan BEST Travel has become one of the world’s most reliable and dependable tour companies through offering a wide and varied selection of different Bhutan tour packages. All of the tour packages featured on their website are perfect for getting away and enjoying a break in one of the world’s voted top travel destination. In addition to this, because Bhutan BEST Travel has tie-ups with renown tourist agents from all over the world, Bhutan BEST Travel are able to serve guests with only the most professional and dedicated team of staff.



In fact, Bhutan BEST Travel are also best known for their outstanding customer support. With agents always available to make suggestions for Bhutan travel packages, or answer any customer questions and queries, there has never been a more dependable travel agency to work with to Travel Bhutan. Bhutan BEST Travel offer various travel packages suitable for trekking, festival events, cultural events and customized special tour packages suitable for people of all ages and budgets.



To learn more about Bhutan BEST Travel and their travel packages, head over to: http://www.bhutanbesttravel.com



CONTACT

Bhutan Best Travel

Changbangdu

Thimphu

Bhutan

Tourism Council Bhutan License No: 1029174

Mobile : +975 1716 1938

Fax: +975 2322 755

http://www.bhutanbesttravel.com