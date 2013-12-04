Bi-Lingual Musician Maximo Agoglia Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Create and Distribute His First Solo Music Album.

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Maximo Agoglia is of an Argentine decent but currently lives in Austin, Texas. Right now, Maximo is in the middle of producing his first solo album which is a bi-lingual album with original English and Spanish songs. However, unfortunately, an album isn't really cheap to produce and distribute.



A friend of Maximo believed so strongly in Maximo that he created a record label around him named Man Records. However, they don't have the funds to produce and distribute an album. This is where this fundraiser comes in, by helping support Maximo’s love and passion for music. Through their generous donations, backers can make this album a reality for Maximo.



The funding goal for this fundraiser has been fixed at $10,000. However, this campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 25, 2013 - January 05, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1cPz62A