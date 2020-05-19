Biafra State Counsellor Versus Malta Prime Minister : International Criminal Court (ICC) Opens Fresh File on Deaths (And Refoulement) of Migrant African Refugees.

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Professor Obi (of the Government of Biafra) has officially referred Dr Robert Abela (of the Government of Malta) to the International Criminal Court (ICC) ; over the Unlawful Deaths , Inhuman Treatment (and Illegal Refoulement) of Huge Numbers of Helpless African Refugees and Impoverished (Fleeing) Migrants.



A DIRECT PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OFFICE OF THE MOST EXCELLENT STATE COUNSELLOR OF BIAFRALAND (PROFESSOR DR JOSEPH CHIKELUE OBI GKB)



It is with Profound Sorrow (and Deep Regret) , that I hereby confirm that I have formally referred the Rt Hon (PM) Dr Robert Abela KUOM LLD MP ; to the International Criminal Court (ICC).



The Official ICC Case Reference (Tracking) Number is OTP-CR-208/20.



Prime Minister Robert Abela , (of Malta , Gozo , Comino , Cominotto , Filfla , Filflu and Filfoletta) , may thus now wish to (properly) explain Himself to the Eminent Prosecutors (and Top Jurists) of the ICC (International Criminal Court) at the Hague ; where He can rightfully benefit from an Impartial (and Independent) Hearing , without Fear , without Favour and without Prejudice.



The Key Areas of Concern are :



* MASS DEATHS OF AFRICAN MIGRANTS



* REFOULEMENT OF AFRICAN MIGRANTS



* INHUMAN (AND DEGRADING) TREATMENT OF AFRICAN MIGRANTS



For The Record : A Former (Top) Member of Staff , at the Office of the Prime Minister (of Malta) , has already Sworn and Testified (Under Oath) , before an Inquiring Maltese (Judicial) Magistrate , that it was He who was repeatedly ordered , (by the Office of the Head of the Maltese Government) , to Unlawfully Carry Out an Utterly Shocking Avalanche of Multiple Acts of 'Refoulement' ; specifically concerning the Illegal Return of (Fleeing) African Migrants to Libya.



Such an Alarming Confession under Oath is (Most Definitely) an Extremely Serious Affair (indeed).



The ICC Chief Prosecutor has already reiterated (as at 05.05.2020) that LIBYA is Not a Safe Place for African Migrants ; let alone a Safe Port for their Return , Repatriation or Deportation.



48 Hours Later : The European Union (EU) then (Vocally) Came Out to Categorically Deny that It Had (Ever) Asked Malta to (Unlawfully) Commit Any (Horrific) Crimes (or Brutal Atrocities) , against African Migrants ; on it's Behalf.



As At Last Weekend : The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General had duly directed the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner (OHCHR) to (Vocally) Admonish Malta (Too) ; over it's (Unlawful) Treatment of African Migrants.



Meanwhile : The African Union (AU) is Not Amused (Either) , and is now said to be Quietly Considering what (if anything) it is actually going to do next ; even after an Eminent International Jurist (Emeritus Judge Giovanni Bonello) had already Publicly Rebuked his very own Country.



It is therefore my (Very Own) Opinion that there are Far Too Many Stories (& Highly Controversial Cover-Ups) in this (Seemingly Unending) Quagmire of Epitomal Political Debauchery.



To This Effect : The International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague is best placed to (Swiftly and Thoroughly) Sort Everything Out , without any Political Interference or Racism or Xenophobia.



Whatever Happens : Migrants Lives (Still) Matter (Too) !



Sincerely , Faithfully and Respectfully ,



The Most Excellent Professor Obi GKB

State Counsellor of Biafraland

Government of Biafra

http://www.govt.africa

Date : 16th Day of May 2020



