Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Market 2020-2024: Biaxplen Ltd., Vitopel S.A., Oben Holding Group, SRF Limited, Xpro India Limited, Chemosvit A.S., Zubairi Plastic Bags

In the latest research report compiled by Global Market Insights, Inc., biaxially oriented polyamide films market size is projected to surpass US$6 billion by 2024.Biaxially oriented polyamide films or BOPA films have been soaring in popularity as these films are profoundly being used to enhance barrier and are being used as a puncture resistance technique on a range of packaging alternatives.



With high speed printing film option and tremendous chemical resistance and oxygen and odor barriers, BOPA films are being highly sought-after in food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries.



Palpable trends are being seen in food packaging sector for BOPA films as they have anti-puncture strength, tremendous flexibility, good transparency, and high tensile strength.



Most prominently, strong demand for BOPA films in perishable foods, agriculture products and medical supplies may be witnessed in the next few years.



Current trends allude BOPA films to play an essential role in packaging of convenience food, a major factor that is set to trigger growth in BOPA films industry.



While BOPA films are increasingly being used in food packaging, their traction in pharmaceutical sector has become more pronounced in recent years. Some of the dynamics such as chemical resistance and flexibility have gone well with the popularity of BOPA films in pharmaceutical space.



Propelled by tremendous barrier and printability, growth in BOPA films landscape is poised to be driven by increased palpability in pharmaceutical sector.



Forward-looking companies are poised to up their investments as these films are also being highly sought-after for frozen food and pasteurization or boiling application. Moreover, having better sensor quality has gauged well for the BOPA industry size expansion.



BOPA films manufacturers will also look to cash in on the soaring demand for films in electronics application. Asia Pacific is slated to offer lucrative opportunities to BOPA films manufacturers as the region witnesses increased popularity in food packaging. Investment in emerging economies in the region is projected to witness an upward trend.



Buoyed by features such as high gas barrier, good flex crack resistance, tremendous applications at high and low temperature, and longer shelf life, stakeholders expect BOPA films market value to surge.



North America is expected to hold substantial shares in the light of growing prominence of food and beverage industry in the U.S. Stakeholders are sanguine of their business outlook and expect BOPA films to play a handy role in it.



There is no denying that biaxial oriented polyamide films are a trendy component being used in a myriad of applications. That said, the high price tag being attached to BOPA films as compared to PE, PVA and PP film has come up as a challenge for leading companies in BOPA films industry.



Application of BOPA films as a flexible packaging film for food sensitives to oxygen will become more noticeable in the next four years. Some of the food packaging applications such as smoked fish, processed meat and dairy products and semi-finished microwavable meals are expected to demand BOPA films.