Bible Code Gates to Heaven Is Proud to Announce Their New Audio Book Called "The Ecumenical Book of Christ Audio Book"

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Bible Code Gates to Heaven is proud to announce that they have the latest audio book in the market. The audio book called “The Ecumenical book of Christ audio book” has never come out to the public before. This audio book is giving enough power to any person to defeat the Anti Christ or any tyrant. With the mathematical and scientific codes found in the bible, it shows a physical gate to heaven. It also helps in preventing attacks and oppression like war and senseless killings.



Unlike ordinary audio books, it gives peace of mind and ecumenical safety. It helps in making the readers more understanding and friendly. With this audio book, people learn how to value the concept of world peace. It means that they will be tempted to do right things to promote Peace Corps and avoid domestic violence.



For the convenience of the readers, the audio book can be accessed via FaceBook. The audio in this page has clear concepts of peaceful surroundings. The author of this audio book aims to promote world peace through solid principles of power used in purity and not in a political nonsense.



About Bible Code Gates to Heaven

This audio book is designed to build peace crops of volunteer to promote peace. Aside from a quote for peace, they are also teaching the Ecumenical Power to stop war. As a result, peaceful and happy life will be observed. Readers who listen to the audio book and follow its great spiritual awakening are expected to open their hearts and minds for peace sign. To get this audio book, readers just need to download it through http://tinyurl.com/molwwz3.



As expected, this audio book is perfect for everyone who desires peaceful life and surroundings. It is one way of making their life more meaningful and moves their consciousness beyond space and time. With this audio book, people are confident that each person has a chance to change for the better. They don’t need to experience the cruelty in life. With this guide, they will know several things on how to achieve peace of mind.



For more information check out thge official page at http://www.biblecodegatestoheaven.com/audio1.html. Also scan its FaceBook page through clicking this link https://www.facebook.com/pages/Peace-Anti-War-Anti-Violence/478382438925594. Or else also download it through pdf or http://tinyurl.com/molwwz3.



Contact: Saint Anthony Jacob Ayres

Company: Bible Code Gates to Heaven

Address:

Telephone No.:

Website: http://www.biblecodegatestoheaven.com/audio1.html

Email: gatestoheavengod@gmail.com