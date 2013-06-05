Bible Gateway Launches "the Plan," a New Devotional Tracking the Promises of the Bible

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- The Plan carefully notes each prophecy in the Bible and whether it has already been fulfilled, is being fulfilled today, or will be fulfilled in the future; no other devotional so thoroughly tracks the Bible’s promises. The Plan is an inspiring resource for anyone who’s ever wondered if the Bible is trustworthy and believable. The Plan devotional is available for free both online at BibleGateway.com and as a weekly email. Visitors can read or sign up for The Plan devotional at http://www.biblegateway.com/devotionals/the-plan.



About Bible Gateway

BibleGateway.com, a member of the HarperCollins Christian Publishing family, seeks to encourage Bible reading and Scriptural understanding among Bible readers everywhere. To that end, Bible Gateway makes Scripture available in more than 70 languages and 160 different translations, and maintains a large library of free Bible study tools and resources including a mobile app, audio Bibles, and email devotions like The Plan. Bible Gateway has grown to serve more than 14 million unique visitors per month and is currently celebrating its 20th year online.



About The Plan BibleTM

The Plan BibleTM developed The Plan Devotional, which is derived from The Plan, the first chronology of God's Word from beginning to end. This unique work is a journey through time, a complete Bible rearranged verse-by-verse beginning with God's creation of the earth and ending with a compilation of over 2,500 verses of prophecy still yet to be fulfilled. The Plan uses special color-coding to categorize prophecies in the Bible, noting when they first appear and the status of their fulfillment (in the past, in the present day, or in the future). It contains over 800 distinct threads of Biblical promises, clearly illustrating the reliability of God and His Word. The Plan



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Read or sign up to receive The Plan devotional: http://www.biblegateway.com/devotionals/the-plan/

Bible Gateway's devotional library: http://www.biblegateway.com/devotionals/