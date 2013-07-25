Bible Knowledge Helps Thousands of Christians

Chesterfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Forget waking up early on Sunday morning, you can strengthen your faith at the click of a mouse. Bible Knowledge Ministries launched its website in 2005, giving people a new way to look at the church. Now in its eighth year, the site is bigger and better than ever.



Created by the Chris and the late Michael Bradley, Bible Knowledge has thrived with people of all Christian denominations. The site has more than 300 articles, a bookstore and videos. Bible Knowledge covers all areas of Christian walk.



“Our website is helping Christians get back to basics and get grounded in their faith,” said Chris Bradley. “Our motto is ‘Helping you grow in your walk with the Lord one step at a time.’”



Chris is pushing forward with the website in honor of his late brother, Michael, who went home to be with the Lord after a battle with melanoma cancer. He passed in June 2012 at 58 years old.



“Many Christians have not read the Bible in its complete entirety – so they are not fully aware of all the incredible knowledge and revelation that is contained in this book and how it can apply to their daily lives,” Michael once spoke of the website. “Once you put many of the Bible verses into their appropriate categories by subject matter – the amount of knowledge and revelation being released from the Bible is absolutely staggering!”



BIBLE ARTICLES



Reading the Bible can be rather intimidating for some, so Bible Knowledge breaks it down to ways that anyone can understand. The site has 32 categories to help you locate a specific subject, including new Bible articles, Bible basics, Bible stories, prayer secrets, spiritual warfare, sanctification, current issues, miscellaneous topics, psychological issues, stories and testimonies, prophecies, false religions and the second coming of Jesus.



SANCTIFICATION



The Bible tells us that God wants to transform and sanctify us by the renewing of our minds. He wants to transform us into the express image of His Son Jesus Christ by the power of the Holy Spirit. All of the articles in this section will be giving you all of the main verses and information that you will need to get this sanctification-transformation process worked into your personality so God can fully change you into the kind of person He wants you to become in Him.



Bible Knowledge Ministries launched in 2005, bringing the world hundreds of Christian based articles, vidoes and other resources. Our family here hopes to give people a good, solid, and progressive teaching system, leading them into all of the main areas of a true walk with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We will be providing people with straight-to-the-point Bible articles and commentary covering a wide range of topics in order to help people grow in their walk with God.



There is no limit to the amount of knowledge and revelation that is contained in the Bible – and we will be covering a wide range of topics and issues that will be giving the community real knowledge from the Bible that people can use in their everyday walk with the Lord.



