Bible Thoughts for FUN with Guest Sarah Young on the JOY of LIVING with Barry Shore

The Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore interviews Sarah Young, the internationally recognized print/broadcast journalist, seminar speaker, disabilities advocate, and therapist. Within this episode, You will learn to uncover the power and secrets of words. Together Barry and Sarah teach people to appreciate life and all the little things by sharing their life stories and how to turn it around for the better. This is an uplifting and engaging Episode that You want to listen to again and definitely Share with at least 5 people You Love.



About Sarah Young

Dr. Young is a wonderful woman who is familiar to people all around the world. She has two doctorates and certificates within several alternative health modalities. Young gives her time to the community by advocating for the disabled. Recently, Dr. Young received the "Oprah Winfrey Up From Her Bootstraps" Award. She is a member for both the American Cancer Society and the ACS Action Network which is a cancer advocacy group. Young founded The So Brave Foundation for veterans with PTSD and TBI along with those in active duty. Dr. Sarah Young continues to make a difference in the world to this day.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY, daily. These are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com



He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents.



In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born.



Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to their favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine. The goal is giving one billion dollars by making every day giving effortless and meaningful.



He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP SMILING Cards for free.



His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over One Million Downloads in its first year.



In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



