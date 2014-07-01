Bible Trivia App Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Bible Trivia is packed with questions about lesser known facts from the holy book that can raise interest and curiosity about it amongst users.



The Bible is filled with many amazing stories that have valuable lessons to people and can truly enrich their lives. The problem is that there are many who aren’t even aware of them. There are others who don’t seem to have the time for it and it’s understandable given that people lead busy and stressful lives.



But the Bible Trivia ensures that youngsters and adults can learn more about it in a fun and entertaining way. Quite simply, the app has questions about stories that are part of the Bible. The quiz can be played by two teams or individuals who can test their knowledge based on their answers. There are several details of the book that users will discover along the way and be completely blown away.



This app is said to be ideal for people of all ages who want to get more interested in the Bible. It can also be a stepping stone for those who want to take their knowledge to the next level and participate in the Bible Quizzes that are happening all around today. The app is self-contained and has a scoreboard on the left hand side of the interface. When users are done playing, they can simply click on the End Game option at the bottom of the window.



The lightweight app has been specially designed to ensure that it’s convenient for everyone to use. The interface is highly intuitive and even first time users can get started with it in a matter of minutes.



About Bible Trivia

