Bibles and Bitcoin: Dr. Jewel Tankard Teaches Faith and Finance

Murfreesboro, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Dr. Jewel Tankard fits into no one's box! Certainly, greatness never does. A quick glance at her portfolio reveals she is as versatile as the communities she serves. Whether pastoring at The Destiny Center alongside her husband, renowned Gospel Jazz musician Ben Tankard, co-hosting The Chatter Talk Show on Fox Soul, preparing for her upcoming Millionairess Retreat, or approving edits for her latest book, Dr. Jewel remains on the cutting edge of faith and finance.



Dr. Jewel grew up wealthy, the daughter of parents who were the first Blacks to own a business in downtown Detroit. Her family enjoyed the finest of everything until losing it all when Dr. Jewel was 19. When she asked her mother about any family savings or investments, she learned that her mother was not involved in the family finances, therefore there was no safety net.



Dr. Jewel shares, "At that point, I made the decision to change my major and study economics. I wanted to understand how money worked. I became focused on empowering women to take control of their own finances, to follow their instinct, and to be confident in their ability to grow wealth independent of the men in their lives."



Impassioned by the desire to see women maximize their potential, Dr. Tankard overlays biblically sound teachings with financial freedom principles to help ordinary ladies lead full and overflowing lives.



One way Jewel accomplishes this is by sharing her wellspring of knowledge regarding cryptocurrency, which she believes are paramount for closing the wealth gap among minorities. You can catch her taking part in money matter discussions with the Queens of Cryptocurrency Clubhouse group or tune into The Jewel Tankard Show on The Impact Network, and season 4 of Thicker Than Water coming July 2021.



A global economist trained by the University of Michigan combined with hard-earned experience, Jewel Tankard is the star and matriarch of Bravo's hit reality series "Thicker Than Water." The wife of Gospel Jazz Musician Ben Tankard, Jewel Tankard is a pastor and business mogul who desires to see women and families live their dreams by obtaining financial freedom. Amidst her financial pursuits, Jewel maintains involvement in her community as a board member of the Rutherford County Domestic Violence Shelter in Murfreesboro, TN. She is a wife, mother of five, co-pastor, actress, entrepreneur, author, and friend. Jewel is not only a voice to the kingdom of God but a voice to the socioeconomic systems of the world.



