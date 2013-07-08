BibleStudyThoughts.com Announces Launch of New Website

Winston, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Virgil Stanphill, founder of Bible Study Thoughts.com, has just launched a Christian website and blog dedicated to increasing the Bible’s role in society. One way is by making it a site where visitors can interact and express their views.



Said Stanphill, “A lot of people believe the Bible has valuable insights but sometimes have a hard time understanding it’s relevance to their day to day lives. This website helps change that perception by extracting principles from different Bible Stories, and discussing how they can apply to life in the 21st century. The goal is to raise people’s awareness of how practical and relevant a book the Bible is.”



The site is easy to navigate from the home page, http://www.biblestudythoughts.com, and has a clean interface for simplicity. It contains an introduction, a section for audio and video sermons, and excerpts from blog posts in various categories. As of this writing the categories included are: Bible Stories; Bible Tests; Bible Thoughts; Bible Doctrines, Book Previews and Witnessing, with more to be added later.



Bible Study Thoughts.com is the brainchild of Virgil Stanphill, a Bible teacher and lay pastor who has been a Christian since 1979. His ministry has enabled him to speak in 28 different churches in the past 9 years, and he’s soon to release a new book, “The Battlefield of the Will”, which is featured in a preview on his site. Those interested in a Biblical worldview are encouraged to visit the site and participate by sharing their thoughts, ideas, and experience.



Contact Information

Virgil Stanphill

Bible Study Thoughts

2021 Winston Section Rd

Winston, OR 97496

541-679-0123

http://www.biblestudythoughts.com