BICConstructionLLC.com Increases Quality and Reduces Costs with Its Basement Remodeling Service

Finding the right home renovation company can be difficult. Since the contractor will have intimate access to the home, that contractor has to be trusted, reliable and professional. Homeowners also want a contractor who can complete the job to a high standard at an affordable price.



One business that has been attracting a lot of attention in the basement Remodeling market is BIC Construction. The family owned Parker contracting company are basement and bathroom Remodeling specialists.



The firm operates a free detailed quotation and design service that they claim is unlike any other in the market. Owner, Scott Schwegel explains:



“Once a customer has requested a free consultation we meet with them at their home to take measurements and to carefully interpret their needs and styling choices. We then take that information and plan the design of the basement. We present the design to the customer using the most up-to-date technology including computer aided design tools. This gives the customer a true sense of what the finished product will look and feel like. We leave the customer with the design and a detailed estimate of the cost. This initial process is vital if the customer is to get the end product they dreamed of, which is why we produce such detailed plans at no cost.”



To give consumers an idea of the quality of their work the BICConstructionLLC.com website is replete with a portfolio of some of the company’s past work. The portfolio includes numerous bathroom and basement Remodeling projects including Aurora basement finishing examples.



BIC Construction believes they have flourished in the tough economic climate because of their service and value proposition. Owner, Scott Schwegel explained:



“Rather than cut costs we decided to increase the quality of our work but reduce prices. We don’t cut corners so all our staff are fully licensed and insured and our work comes with a full twelve month guarantee. Other builders are notorious for increasing the price after the work has started, which is perhaps why consumers appreciate our fixed price guarantee. The guaranteed price remains even if we discover the work is more complicated than it first appeared. This guarantee covers basement finishing in Aurora and all our other local catchment areas. ”



BIC Construction is a home construction and renovation business serving customers throughout Aurora and surround neighborhoods.