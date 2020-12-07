Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Bicycle Helmet Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Bicycle Helmet Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Bicycle Helmet. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Vista Outdoor (United States), Dorel (Canada), Specialized (United States), Trek Bicycle (United States), Merida Industry Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Giant Bicycle (Taiwan), Mavic (France), Scott Sports (Switzerland), KASK (Australia) and MET (Italy)

Bicycle Helmets are used fas a safety gear to prevent or minimize the head and brain injuries. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle-related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Bike Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.

Type (MTB Helmets, Road Helmets, Sport Helmets), Application (Commuter & Recreation, Sport Games, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline)

Market Drivers

- Increasing Awareness about Serious Head Injuries due to not Wearing a Helmet

- Growing Cycling Sports among Youngsters



Market Trend

- Introduction of Smart Helmets with Features like Lights and Communication or Electronics.



Restraints

- No Advancement in Performance, Wearability, and Ventilation can hinder the Growth



Opportunities

- Improving Brand Awareness of Bicycle Helmet through Different Digital Advertisement



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Bicycle Helmet Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



