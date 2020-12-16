New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2020 -- The Global Bicycle Tire Market was valued at around USD 5 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.6 billion by the year 2026, rising steadily at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast years. This report on the bicycle tire market encompasses essential aspects of the market such the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the industry in the future. It asses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 while considering 2018 as the base year to give an extensive view of the trends of the sector and predicts the possible growth of the bicycle tire market during the years 2019 to 2026.



The report provides an investigation of the bicycle tire market to predict its projected growth. The past data is considered from the years 2016 and 2017 while taking 2018 as the base year to estimate the trends in the years 2019 to 2026. Some of the notable trends detailed in this report include the increasing investments & product launches of airless/solid bicycle tubes and the acquisition of smaller players, among others.



Major Players evaluated in the Report:



Vittoria, Continental AG, Apollo Vredestein, Challenge Tires, Hutchinson SA, Freedom Bicycle, Michelin, Kenda, Suomi Tyres, Panaracer Corporation, Fyxation Bicycle Co., Bridgestone and Trek Bicycle Corporation, among others.



Market segment based on Width:



18mm - 32mm

32mm - 52mm

Above 52mm



Market segment based on Size:



Up to 12 Inch

12 Inch - 22 Inch

Above 22 Inch



Market segment based on End-User:



Bicycle Tire Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS)



Market Analysis based on Key Geographical Regions:



The report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report covers the production, growth, sales, demands, and consumption patterns, and forecast detail.



Key Benefits of the Report:



Clear understanding of the Bicycle Tire market and its operations

Industrial chain analysis along with the current and future market trends and opportunities

Current market scenario and forecast estimation up to 2027 to understand the full growth potential of the Bicycle Tire industry

In-depth analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the market

Strategic marketing recommendations, key information for market entrants, and expansion plans of other businesses to offer a competitive edge to the reader

Extensive profiling of key competitors along with their business structures, strategies, and business expansion plans.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of competitive landscape along with detailed analysis of the mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and other strategic alliances. It also provides an extensive analysis of the latest product developments, technological advancement, and advancements research and developments in the global Bicycle Tire industry. The study offers forecast estimations up to 2027.



Focal Points of the Report:



Market Coverage: This section of the report gives a detailed account of the key manufacturers, market segments, product scope, product range, forecast period, and application landscape.

Executive Summary: This chapter focuses on the market growth rate, significant market drivers and restraints, current market trends, and competitive outlook.

Regional Analysis: This section delves into the latest import and export trends of the market, production and consumption ratio, the leading market players in each region, and revenue generation.

Manufacturers' Portfolio: Complete portfolios of all the local and global manufacturers, along with the SWOT analysis, production value and capacity, product catalogue, and other important details of their businesses, constitute this section of the report.

Moreover, the report covers business strategies of the key market players along with extensive detailing of the competitors, their business expansions, partnerships, and government deals, new product launches, recently adopted technologies, strategic alliances, and manufacturing and production developments. The report also covers regulatory policies and their effects on market dynamics.



