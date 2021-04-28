Bidding Adieu to a QuickBooks Company: E-Tech's File Reset Takes Care of the Hassle

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- Before starting out on a clean QuickBooks file, there are a few factors to consider.



Are the numbers that are contained in the QuickBooks file error-free? Has the same file being used for years without a clean-up or condense? Would all historical transactions need to be re-entered? Can using correct opening balances be done for all accounts to date, and new transactions entered going forward?



QuickBooks does not allow for the deletion of all QuickBooks accounts. These are accounts that QuickBooks created automatically, and that cannot be altered and that include sales tax account, un-deposited funds, retained earnings, inventory, reconcile discrepancies, and opening balance equity.



Making a QuickBooks account inactive is considered a safer option by some QuickBooks experts, as it is a reversible process. Deactivating a QuickBooks account will cause it to disappear from the Chart of Accounts unless inactive accounts need to be listed as well. To reactivate it, the same steps would have to be followed, but when the account becomes active again, QuickBooks will not reverse the previous balance and settings. That would have to be done manually.



Removing data from a company file is also called purging. If an account is active for more than 60 days, company data cannot be purged. This would entail that the account would have to be cancelled and a new subscription started. If the account has been active for less than 60 days, however, the account would have to be cancelled and a new one started.



E-Tech's Company File Reset is a service that will delete all closed transactions from a data file with beginning balances and open transactions to work with.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Reset Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-company-file-reset-service/.



