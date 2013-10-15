BIDET4ME HB-25 Quality Hand Held Bidet Grand Promotional Sale

Arcadia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The prices of toilet accessories and bathroom fittings always show upward trends. The same is true in the case of advanced bidet models since quality products are always in demand. Hand held bidets are much cheaper and suitable for most homes where there are no old aged or physically challenged people who specially need such accessory in their daily life. Hand held bidets do the same function of shooting a stream of water but without electronic controls. These products are simple things, do not come with complicated components and therefore last longer. They are the best toilet companion of a budget family.



Hand Held Bidet at Unbelievable Price:

Hand held bidets marketed by BIDET4ME.com are well known for their excellent quality and design. Customers often purchase these bidets during their promotional sales at leading online stores at reduced prices. In this month the grand promo for its BIDET4ME HB-25 hand held bidet is from 10/15/2013 to 10/21/2013 at Newegg, one of the leading online stores in America. The promotional price for this bidet model is $37.99 (Free Ship and Free DIY Kits) during this time which is about 50% less than the regular price $79.



The bidet model comes with complete DIY kit including a wall mount hanger and instruction manual. The package include quality components such as spray head, chrome brass body and nut, brass insert valve,T-adaptor,spray hose, brass conical nut and hex nut. It comes with one year limited warranty for manufacturing defects besides free shipping within US.



Why Customers Choose BIDET4ME BH-25 Hand Held Bidet?

The quality of the materials used is the most important concern when buying a bidet. Any toilet accessory should be maintenance free since frequent change of the same is an undesirable task for all. It is possible that some toilet accessories may leak after a period of use and this should not happen in the case of hand held bidets. The BIDET4ME HB-25 is made of quality components and so malfunction or leak is a rare phenomenon during normal usage. Hand held bidets are useful for all members of a family including seniors and children.



The BIDET4ME HB-25 Hand Held Bidet is marketed by http://www.BIDET4ME.com. They have been marketing bidet seats and toilet accessories all over the world. Now it is available for a very low price with free shipping within USA at the famous online store, Newegg.com.



Contact Person: Amy Chou

Address?1633 Watson Dr. Arcadia, CA 91006

Tel (626) 247-4150

E-mail Sales: sales@BIDET4ME.com (Wholesale)

RMA: RMA@BIDET4ME.com

Others: info@BIDET4ME.com (General Questions)