Bidius Emerges as the Preferred Online Auction Marketplace

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Bidius, a new online auction marketplace that started operations a few weeks ago, has emerged as a preferred alternative for people across the globe. The platform brings sellers and dealers together at one place and allows them to sell and buy items including postage stamps, postcards, coins, books, art, vintage and handmade items to name a few.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “We are very excited that people like our efforts of providing a better platform for them for online auctioning. Here you can list as many items as you wish according to the needs. The site is free to use and we do not charge any kind of fees at the end of the auction as well.” He further added, “We aim to emerge as the preferred alternative when it comes to an online auction marketplace across the globe.”



Sources confirmed that by allowing the users to post the listings for free, Bidius has carved a separate niche for itself. In a way, it has segregated itself from other popular names of the field including Ebay and others. The online marketplace also offers $20 sign up credit bonus to new members. Users can use the credit bonus to add a few extra features to their listings including an additional category, highlighted auctions, auctions featured on homepage, reserve price and many more attributes.



Bidius provides an opportunity for sellers to create their own free stores and list up to 200 items free of cost. The company also offers dealers the benefits of social media exposure and the listings are marketed to potential bidders via Twitter and Facebook among others. A number of listing options are available on website such as reserve price items, standard auctions, dutch auctions, items with photos, direct payment and regular payment to name a few. The website also has a help section that offer tips to people for selling the items. People can also select the functions including auction watch, item watching, buy out, registration and placing a bid.



About Bidius.com

Bidius is an online auction market that started operations in the early parts of 2013. The website offers an online auction platform for collectors, sellers and dealers to sell and buy items including postage stamps, postcards, coins, books, art, vintage and handmade items.



Media Contact:

Company : Bidius

Website : http://www.bidius.com