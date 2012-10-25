Bids Now Accepted for World Class Mountain Resort Condo

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- For seasoned skiers, nothing tops Rocky Mountain powder skiing at Beaver Creek and Vail, Colorado. If you love mountain tranquility, skiing, golfing, and the arts, Beaver Creek Resort is THE PLACE to be. Why not up your lifestyle by buying a furnished luxury home at auction prices.



The Highest Bidder Sale method is being introduced to auction a five-star penthouse condo in the Beaver Creek Resort. Interested buyers can register in advance for the Round Robin Bidding at the open houses available for inspection or by calling. For a general explanation of the Highest Bidder Sale Method see http://www.HighersBidderSale.com/.



The property being offered is a two bedroom, three bath fully furnished penthouse condo in turn-key condition. It is located in a true ski-in, ski-out building constructed in 2007 with many luxury amenities. Beaver Creek Landing is located adjacent to the Lower Beaver Creek Mountain Express chairlift/gondola. The beautiful interior offers high quality workmanship in wood trims and floors, designer furnishings, gas fireplace, upscale kitchen and cabinetry, air conditioning, washer/dryer, and internet service including Wifi. Other extensive amenities include heated pool, hot tubs, underground parking, private ski lockers with heated boot dryers, game room, fire pit, on-site fitness facility, and Beaver Creek’s Village Transportation. The building has on-site front desk, check-in, and full concierge services. By special arrangement, owners get access to The Club Allegria at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek and daily housekeeping. Other services include in-building ski ticket sales and ski service concierge. Your neighbors will be from the US, Australia, and Mexico.



The Eagle International Airport (EGE) is 30 minutes away. The airport offers private jet accommodations and services. New hangar space customized to your jet’s specifications are available for purchase. Call at phone numbers below for more information.



Comparable properties in Beaver Creek Landing are listed at $975,000 to $1.3 million, but bidding will start at $657,000 representing an incredible opportunity to invest in one of America’s most prestigious real estate markets. No-Obligation bidding will be accepted until 6:00 pm Sunday, October 28. The Round Robin Auction starts at 6:30 pm on Sunday Night. Advance registration is required. It can be done at time of inspection or by phone starting on Friday at 970-855-0606 or 703-627-3319. Before calling, PLEASE go to



http://www.HighestBidderSale.com/members/colorado/ to get the specific details. For non-cash buyers, a lender with financing will be available at the open house to prequalify non-cash bidders.



We would love to see you at the property inspection between 11 am to 4 pm this Saturday and Sunday, October 27 and 28, 2012. Directional signs to Beaver Creek Landing will be in place off I-70 exits for Avon and Edwards, Colorado. Parking is available in front of Beaver Creek Landing and on either side of Prater Lane. Enter the main lobby from either side of the building.



