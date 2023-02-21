Big Analytics in Agriculture Market Is Booming Worldwide : Oracle, IBM, Verisk Analystic, Moody's, Wipro

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Big Analytics In Agriculture Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Big Analytics In Agriculture market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Microsoft corporation (United States), Wipro Limited (India), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Moody's Corporation (United States), Verisk Analystic Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (Colombia), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), QlikTech International AB (United States)



Definition:

Farmers can use big data to get detailed information on rainfall patterns, water cycles, fertilizer needs, and other topics. This allows them to make informed decisions about what crops to plant and when to harvest for maximum revenue. Farm yields improve as a result of good judgments. In agriculture, data analysis is being used to improve the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of every step of the agricultural lifecycle. At every point of the value chain, the impact can be felt, from crop selection through cultivation method, harvesting, and supply chain management. Farm owners and managers now have access to large amounts of crop data in real time as a result of sensors and linked equipment interacting with one another on the farm. Agriculture is using big data to change livestock care, produce efficient risk assessment modules, democratise the promise of urban farming, and catalyze resource efficiency (land and labor).



Market Drivers:

- Growing Adoption Of Big Data Iot Sensors Transforming Livestock Care

- The Adoption Of Agriculture Analytics Solution In Large Enterprises



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Investments for Agriculture Technology



Market Trend:

- Increasing Investments In The Digital Agriculture



The Global Big Analytics In Agriculture Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Satellite Imagery, Soil, Water, And Geospatial Data, Animal Disease Incidence Data, Commodity And Market Data, Generic Data), Application (Plant Breeding, High Throughput Field Phenotyping (HTFP), Bioinformatics, Crop Planning, Grading And Marketing), Technology (Livestock Monitoring Gadgets, Drones, Soil Sensors), End User (Farmers, Agriculture Regulatory Bodies, Weather Forecast, Agrochemical And Farm Equipment Industries)



Global Big Analytics In Agriculture market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Big Analytics In Agriculture market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Big Analytics In Agriculture

- -To showcase the development of the Big Analytics In Agriculture market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Big Analytics In Agriculture market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Big Analytics In Agriculture

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Big Analytics In Agriculture market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Big Analytics In Agriculture market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Big Analytics In Agriculture near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Big Analytics In Agriculture market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

