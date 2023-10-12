NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Big Analytics In Agriculture Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Big Analytics In Agriculture market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Microsoft corporation (United States), Wipro Limited (India), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Moody's Corporation (United States), Verisk Analystic Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (Colombia), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), QlikTech International AB (United States).



Big analytics in agriculture refers to the application of advanced analytics, data processing, and modeling techniques to large and complex datasets within the agricultural sector. This approach involves the use of big data technologies and analytics tools to derive valuable insights, patterns, and trends from vast amounts of agricultural data. The data may include information on weather patterns, soil conditions, crop health, machinery performance, and market trends. Big analytics in agriculture enables farmers, agronomists, and agricultural businesses to make data-driven decisions for optimizing crop yields, resource management, and overall farm efficiency. Machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics play a significant role in forecasting crop outcomes, identifying potential issues, and recommending precise interventions. The integration of big analytics into agriculture can lead to more sustainable farming practices, reduced environmental impact, and increased productivity.



by Type (Satellite Imagery, Soil, Water, And Geospatial Data, Animal Disease Incidence Data, Commodity And Market Data, Generic Data), Application (Plant Breeding, High Throughput Field Phenotyping (HTFP), Bioinformatics, Crop Planning, Grading And Marketing), Technology (Livestock Monitoring Gadgets, Drones, Soil Sensors), End User (Farmers, Agriculture Regulatory Bodies, Weather Forecast, Agrochemical And Farm Equipment Industries)



Market Drivers:

The Adoption Of Agriculture Analytics Solution In Large Enterprises

Growing Adoption Of Big Data Iot Sensors Transforming Livestock Care



Market Trends:

Increasing Investments In The Digital Agriculture



Opportunities:

Increasing Investments for Agriculture Technology



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



