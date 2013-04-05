Big Auto Show Season About to Hit

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- The weather is warming up which means soon more and more people will be taking to the roads with fancy cars to show off at auto shows across the country. Trekking cross country with an extra car can be expensive, nerve wracking and sometimes just a hassle. People are spending lots of extra money and worry buying car trailers to use once or a twice a summer.



An alternative to hauling an extra car along is using an Auto Transport company to ship the car. An auto transport company will pick up a car and drop it at a specified location on a certain date and time, for a fraction of the cost of buying a car trailer. There is no added stress of keeping a car safe on a cross country trip. There are lots of auto transport companies that offer car shipping. Nicks USA Auto transport is one example of many.



Nicks USA Auto Transport is now offering 20% off on car shipping and auto transport for all USA routes. Potential customers can take advantage of the free car shipping quotes which are available on the website. Auto transport quotes are given for Nicks USA Auto Transport and up to 8 other auto transport companies.



Nicks USA Auto Transport has a five star rating on transportreviews.com, as well as more information about their offer of 20% off on auto transport for all USA routes.



About Nicks USA Transport

Whether relocating, purchasing a new or pre- owned vehicle, sending a child to college, or transporting a vehicle to a specialty shop, Nick’s USA Transport is qualified to meet any need. By choosing Nick’s USA Transport customers ship with confidence, knowing they will receive quality service, ensured and bonded drivers, and experience auto transporters. Nick’s USA Transport’s consultants are facilitators, not sales people, and their rates are quotes by Management with over 20 years of experience in the transport industry.



The website offers instant car shipping quotes and auto transport quotes. Offering cutting edge service, knowledgeable staff, and 20% off, Nick’s USA Transport is the best choice when shipping your car throughout the USA.



For more information, visit Nick’s USA Transport’s website at http://nicksautotransport.com. Get a car shipping quote or an auto transport quote, learn more about the “ship my car” option, and read reviews.