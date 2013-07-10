Big Babies Alert! Age-Defying Adult Novel Thrusts Readers Deep Into 'Baby Gangster Underworld'

Pal Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- While adorned with a baby sitting under a tree with a pacifier, his fedora and look of determination are instant clues that Michael Fertik’s latest release boasts something far more sinister than a children’s book. Encompassing all that is great about his trademarked ‘Baby Noir™ Mystery’ genre, ‘Little Trouble in Tall Tree’ is a made-for-adults novel that offers a trip back in time to meet babies we wish we’d grown up with.



There’s just one bold difference - the book’s leading babies are not sleeping cuties to melt over; but rather a fearless group of gangsters that will stop at nothing to win life’s ultimate turf war.



Synopsis:

Beneath the peaceful exterior of the leafy town of Tall Tree, the brutal baby gangster underworld is simmering to a hard boil. Squeezy the Cheeks, undisputed leader of the long ruling North Wood crew, is facing the toughest challenge of his career: his archnemesis Harry the Rash, who rules the Poopypants Gang with an iron rattle, is making a play for Squeezy’s territory.



Mama’s Boy, the freshest recruit into Squeezy’s mob of infant thugs, is unwittingly thrust into the middle of the massive heist Squeezy must pull off to keep himself and his crew in their seat of power. Everything is at stake for the North Wood Gang. But can Mama’s Boy keep it together to make the score, or will the mysterious redhead he encounters at Story Time distract him at his most important hour?



Join Mama’s Boy as he journeys into the dark underbelly of the baby hoodlum wars and is forced to change his worldview forever.



As the author explains, his book is literally unlike anything ever written before.



“I’ll hold my hands up; many initially believe it to be a children’s book! However, after diving into the first page it is instantly evident that Squeezy and his crew tell a story that intends to captivate an eclectic adult audience,” says Fertik, renowned Founder of Reputation.com and author of two successful business books.



He continues, “The story will resonate with parents who have their own little ones (and will be glad they didn’t end up in the gang), as well as those who crave a compelling a gripped-to-every-page literary adventure. Basically, if you were once a baby, you’ll love the book!”



Fertik’s words are no overstatement. In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“No, seriously. I don't even have children, but this is a book that parents -- and even adults without kids -- will get a kick out of. It's the first in baby noir -- a children's book for grownups that takes you inside a secret infant hoodlum world, where baby gangsters are on the loose. The illustrations are colorful and engaging, the prose is sharp, and best of all, you get to hear the normally-serious and whip-smart Michael take on a drool and poopy diapers,” says Jessica Bennett, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “Really enjoyed this short e-book. It is entertaining and puts into action what we think toddlers might really be doing behind all of those smiles, cries, and gurgles. Cleverly written and inspired by the author's own son. Looking forward to Part 2!”



With the book’s popularity expected to sharply rise, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Little Trouble in Tall Tree: A Baby Noir™ Mystery’ is available now in electronic and hard copy formats. For more information, to read an excerpt and browse a wide range of related merchandise, visit the book’s stunning official website: http://ltitt.com



About the Author: Michael Fertik

Michael Fertik founded Reputation.com with the belief that people and businesses have the right to control and protect their online reputation and privacy. Credited with pioneering the field of online reputation management (ORM), Fertik is lauded as the world's leading cyberthinker in digital privacy and reputation.



He is a member of the World Economic Forum Agenda Council on the Future of the Internet and recipient of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer 2011 Award. He was named TechAmerica's Entrepreneur of the Year in 2012. Fertik is an inventor on multiple US patents. He is a regular industry commentator with guest columns in Harvard Business Review, Reuters, Newsweek, and Inc. He is also co-author of the bestselling book, "Wild West 2.0." Fertik founded his first Internet company while at Harvard College. He received his JD from Harvard Law School.