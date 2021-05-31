Big Boom in Education Cyber Security Market 2021, Scope and Price Analysis of Top Manufacturers Profiles, Market Growth Factors

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics recently released Education Cyber Security Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in "Education Cyber Security Market research", so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Education Cyber Security Market predicted until 2026.



Definition:



The Australian education cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The rising demand for precautions from the cybersecurity attacks such as DDoS attacks, data theft, financial gain, Espionage, and the growing demand for tracking of threats such as data leaks are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



In October 2020, IBM announced that it has entered into a partnership with NSW Department of Educationâ€™s STEM Industry School Partnerships to bolster knowledge of school students and teachers in cybersecurity and cloud computing to prepare them for the jobs of the future.



Major Players are:



F5 Networks, Inc. (United States),Broadcom, Inc. (United States),Check Point Software Technologies (Israel),Cisco Systems, Inc (United States),Fortinet, Inc. (United States),IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),Palo Alto Networks Inc. (United States) ,Proofpoint Inc. (United States),Sophos Ltd. (United Kingdom),Zscaler, Inc. (United States),



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-Point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security, Others), End Users (Private Educational Institutions, Government Educational Institutions), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Service (Managed, Professional)



Market Trends:

Rising Internet & Cloud-based Platform Penetration Across the Educational Sector in Australia



Market Drivers:

The Rising Demand for Boosting the Cyber Security Capabilities of Australian Universities

Need for Data Leak Tracking Across the Education Sector in Australia



Challenges:

Lack of Budget or Resources for Cybersecurity in Education Across Different Institutions



Opportunities:

Rising Penetration of Virtual Classrooms Across Australia is Expected to Generate Huge Opportunities for Market Vendors During the Forecast Period

Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks Across the Educational Institutions Across Australia



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



