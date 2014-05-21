Big Bounce Fun House Rentals Announces New Online Ordering System

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- While most adults would be happy to stand around talking, eating and drinking with friends, when you add children to the mix, more entertainment options are often needed. Whether it's corporate events such as picnics and holiday parties or festivals for the whole city, an increasing number of event planners are utilizing inflatable bounce houses as a proven fun activity for the children. With the increasing number of corporate rentals coming through, Susan Lorimar, spokesperson for Big Bounce Fun House announces they are now offering online reservations for bounce houses, interactive equipment or cotton candy machines.



Lorimar explains the new online addition. "So many people these days do their shopping, reservations, booking, checking of availability, well, everything on the Internet. We listened to what our clients were saying and we've now set it up so anyone, from a parent scheduling a birthday party house to an event planner wanting to set up a Town Festival by Big Bounce Fun House Rentals, can easily sign up."



Lorimar says especially during the warm weather, weekend days can book up fast. With their real time calendar, availability can be checked even when planning a party in the middle of the evening and offices are closed. "Today's corporate workers often take work home with them, making it all the more important to have online information for them when they want to order Big Bounce Fun House Rentals for corporate picnics or non-profit fundraiser."



Increasing their product line, Lorimar says they now offer a number of items the company picnic Indianapolis IN needs to be a hit, with something for all ages. "While the bounce houses are certainly a favorite, we now offer bumper cars and double bungee trampolines, too. There is no reason for a dull corporate picnic or party. Everyone will get into the spirit of fun. If you're planning a summer event, one of our most popular items is the 18' wet slide with pool and the 35' long slip and slide."



Lorimar again cautions. "The weekend dates, especially those around holidays book up fast, so if you are looking for a good date, choose one in the middle of the week! However, we do still have some good Saturday and Sundays available, too."



About Big Bounce Fun House Rentals

Serving Indianapolis and the surrounding areas, Big Bounce Fun House Rentals offers a certificate of insurance proving how important safety is to their company goals. With over 20 years experience in the rental industry, they have experienced, trained staff waiting to make private and corporate events a success. They guarantee the personalized attention an event deserves, working with schools, colleges, sports teams (professional and amateur), churches, towns, businesses and festivals, as well as back yard parties.