Big Bounce Fun House Rentals Encourages Clients to Book Early During the Holidays

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Big Bounce Fun House Rentals encourages clients to book early during the holiday season, to ensure item availability as many are booking for festivals, parties and more. "Imagine surprising guests with an authentic Santa or Mrs. Claus or delight them with a live nativity scene. Children fall in love with the indoor/outdoor trackless train set while adults enjoy a casino Christmas party or other corporate event rentals. Whether you wish to hire Santa Claus or wish to offer Christmas airbrush face painting and tattoos, Big Bounce Fun House Rentals can be of help," Susan Lorimer of Big Bounce Fun House Rentals explains.



Christmas party rentals don't have to focus on Santa Claus or other traditional items. Consider hiring an entertainer for a company Christmas party, such as a caricature artist, or bring in a TV style game show rental. "Employees enjoy something new at a Christmas party, rather than the traditional event, and, with the help of Big Bounce Fun House Rentals, you can host an event that will be talked about for years to come. Bring in a DJ or hold a karaoke competition as you'll find plenty of ideas when you choose to work with Big Bounce Fun House Rentals," Lorimer declares.



Host a family friendly holiday event, using the fun flicks option offered through Big Bounce Fun House Rentals. Choose beloved holiday movies, ones adults will enjoy seeing again while introducing young ones to the movies for the first time. Clients who feel they need more activity at their event may wish to look into green screens, photo booths and more. "Big Bounce Fun House Rentals understands different groups have different needs and we try to accommodate all reasonable requests," Lorimer continues.



To make event planning easier, Big Bounce Fun House Rentals offers catering services, tents, tables, concession rentals and more. "No matter what you are planning for your holiday event, we can be of help. Ask about our glo parites, segways, traxis cars, inflatables and more. Consider a mechanical reindeer, a live nativity scene complete with animals and DJs. The goal remains to host a party you are proud to be a part of, one that will be remembered for years to come. Big Bounce Fun House Rentals can help you achieve this goal, thanks to the wide range of rental items we have available as we wish to make your party planning as easy as possible. Be sure to book early to reserve those items you wish to have at your big event," Lorimer states.



About Big Bounce Fun House Rentals

With more than 20 years of experience in the rental industry, Big Bounce Fun House Rentals offers experienced, trained staff waiting to make events of every kind a great success. From the first contact to the day of the big event, customers receive personalized attention and this attention doesn't end once the event is over. Big Bounce Fun House Rentals works with schools, colleges, professional and amateur sports teams, towns, churches, festivals, businesses and backyard parties. When a client needs help planning a birthday party, post prom party, all night-lock in, graduation event, fundraiser, outdoor movie night, employee appreciation day or any event that one can dream up, the staff helps at every stage of the process. The company prides itself on its safety record, believing it very important that equipment is set up by trained technicians, protecting the safety of all guests.