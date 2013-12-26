Big Bounce Fun House Rentals Expands Line of Event Products

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- According to market research firm IbisWorld, more than $6 billion dollars is spent on party and event planning every year. The data also showed that, annually, consumers spend $2 billion on party rental products. In response to these trends, Big Bounce Fun House Rentals has introduced a complete line of party and event products, which can be tailored to functions of any size.



Company representative Susan Lorimer commented, "We have over 20 years of experience in the rental industry, as well as an experienced, trained staff that can make any event a success. From the first call into the office, to the day of the function, and even after, clients are guaranteed the personalized attention they deserve. We work with schools, colleges, sports teams (professional and amateur), churches, towns, businesses and festivals, as well as back yard parties. Whether it is helping to plan a birthday party, graduation, post prom, all night lock-in, outdoor movie night, fundraiser, employee appreciation day, or any other event customers can conceive, we are here to help every step of the way."



Big Bounce Fun House Rentals offers dozens of choices that allow parents to create unique children's events. When clients need party rentals Indianpolis IN staff members help them choose from options that include interactive inflatables, airbrush face painting and tattoos, entertainers, animals, fun flicks, and more. Staff members are also experts at coordinating corporate event rentals. These may include catering, casino parties, and holiday events. Customers searching for custom event rentals have the option to order t-shirts imprinted with a slogan of their choice. They can elect to include tables, chairs, concessions, photo services, and much more.



"Safety is our main concern. We consider it very important that equipment is set up by trained technicians, to ensure the welfare of guests. Thus, we do not allow pick up at our office. Instead, clients call, and we worry about moving the equipment, setting it up and taking it down We conduct a meeting with customers, and and/or their staff, to make sure that everyone is familiar with the operation and safety of the equipment. Clients can call their event host with questions at any time during an event.", noted Lorimer. She went on to say, "We have the newest, most fun equipment, and are adding inventory all the time. From bounces, slides, bungee trampolines, and segways, to obstacle courses, we can help create a memorable event."



About Big Bounce Fun House Rentals

Big Bounce Fun House Rentals has been providing event products and services for over 20 years. They are constantly, expanding, in order to meet the needs of their clients. Their trained staff works with customers to design corporate, community, and individual events of any size. The company's FunFlicks was mentioned by In Style Magazine in July of 2011; and they were the exclusive face painters for the Indianapolis Super Bowl in 2012.