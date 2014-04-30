Big Bounce Fun House Rentals Launches Event Planning Service

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Flexibility and organizational skills remain two items high on the list when one goes to choose an event planner, and this is true whether one is in need of someone to coordinate an outdoor movie night or a corporate function for out-of-town visitors. Many discover they don't have these and other skills necessary to successfully plan a small or large scale event and turn to the Big Bounce Fun House Rentals Professional event planner for help.



"No matter what type of event one needs to prepare for, Planning Your Event with Big Bounce Fun House is easy and enjoyable. The company offers everything from casino parties and catering to concession sales and tattoos, guaranteed to make each event special in every way," Susan Lorimer, spokesperson for Big Bounce Fun House Party Rentals proclaims.



Spring arrived with a bang, bringing warm weather to major portions of the country. This led many to begin planning everything from school festivals to block parties. The time required to plan a major event continues to be something many find is in short supply, however, and when this is the case, Big Bounce Fun House Rentals comes to the rescue.



"A professional party event planner remains on call to assist those who find this task to be overwhelming. Big Bounce Fun House Rentals sits down with each client to discuss the event, who will be attending, what type of entertainment one desires and more. The more information obtained during the initial meet, the easier it is for the event planner to begin organizing the perfect day or evening function that meets the client's every need," Lorimer explains.



In addition to being organized and flexible, good event planners bring creative ideas to the table to help distinguish one event from another. He or she must multi-task as events needs multiple activities occurring simultaneously to keep all guests engaged and the event planner must bring the event in under budget. Customer service skills are an added benefit.



"When choosing an event planner, look for one capable of juggling multiple balls at one time, one who can adapt quickly to changing circumstances and one who pays attention to detail. When one chooses to work with Big Bounce Fun House Party Rentals, he or she feels comfortable knowing the person in charge of their event has all of the above mentioned skills and many more," Lorimer announces.



About Big Bounce Fun House Rentals

Big Bounce Fun House Rentals brings more than 20 years of experience to each transaction and employs experienced, trained staff committed to making each event a success. Safety remains the top priority of Big Bounce Fun House Rentals and trained technicians come out to handle the set up and take down of all equipment, leaving the event host time to enjoy the day. From outdoor movie nights to employee appreciation days, Big Bounce Fun House Rentals has the items people want and need for a great event.