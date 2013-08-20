Big Bounce Fun House Rentals Launches FunFlatable Event Fundraising Rental Donations

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Recent news revolves largely around economic declination and the effects the current state of the economy has on all aspects of life in America. One of the hardest hit areas is the public education sector. Having lost much of the government funding public education once relied on, a number of schools are turning to private fund raisers to bridge the gap left by economic deficiencies. In an effort to assist affected schools in their efforts, Big Bounce Fun House Rentals has launched their FunFlatable Event featuring party rental donations for such endeavors.



Susan Lorimer of Big Bounce Fun House Rentals confirmed, "Two weeks prior to the scheduled event, schools taking part in our FunFlatable Event will sell bracelets for $10.00 each, which will allow participants admission to the fundraising event and unlimited access to rented inflatables in Indianapolis IN. We will set up inflatables based on the number of bracelets sold with a minimum requirement of 45 bracelets. We include at least one concession item for each event and offer professional airbrush tattoo services. We ask that schools furnish help with set up and dismantling before and after the event. Thirty percent of their bracelet, concession and tattoo sales will be donated back to the school."



According to the Big Bounce Fun House Rentals website, schools selling 45 bracelets will be allowed to choose from specific Bounce houses in Indianapolis IN with a generated profit of $135. Those who sell 60 bracelets are granted a choice from another set of inflatables and anticipated profits equal $180. For 75 and 100 bracelet sales, schools can expect a profit of $225 and $300 respectively. Bracelet sales in excess of 100 grant schools 100 percent of the profit acquired.



Figures indicate churches are also among the institutions most heavily impacted by economic downfall. Church officials state while the public is still willing to donate to charitable causes, they simply have less to give. Combined with the increased need for donations driven by monumental job loss, churches are also being forced to take part in fund raising events to bring in resources for those in need.



Said Lorimer, "Our donation policy applies to churches as well. We are continually amazed by the way God uses our company to bring smiles to those in our area. Our community has made us what we are today, and we feel privileged to be able to give something back and do our part to help those in need."



About Big Bounce Fun House Rentals

Founded more than 20 years ago, Big Bounce Fun House Rentals is the leading provider of inflatables and party rentals in Indianapolis IN and the surrounding areas. Offering services for sports teams, schools, churches, businesses, towns and residential purposes, their primary concern is the safety of their customers. They received national recognition as the exclusive face painters for the Indianapolis Super Bowl in 2012 and their FunFlicks were featured in the July 2011 issue of "In-Style Magazine".